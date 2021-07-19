Smaugs NFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $453,440.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00098838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00148870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.32 or 1.00181902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

