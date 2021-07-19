Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises approximately 6.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of Smartsheet worth $195,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $623,389.06. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,673. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.