SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

