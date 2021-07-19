SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.