SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,593,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670,604 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $181,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,652 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,530,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

