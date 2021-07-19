Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVKEF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

