Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVKEF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

