Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 6.9%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $36.99. 61,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,520,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,663,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.