Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,796,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 5,931,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,103.2 days.

SHTDF stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

