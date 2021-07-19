Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,796,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 5,931,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,103.2 days.
SHTDF stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13.
About Sinopharm Group
