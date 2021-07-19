Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQD opened at $29.24 on Monday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

