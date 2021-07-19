Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQD opened at $29.24 on Monday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th.
