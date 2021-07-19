Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

SPG opened at $124.50 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

