Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $160.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. 3,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,881. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

