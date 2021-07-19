Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
