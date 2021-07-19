Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

