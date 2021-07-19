Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

