SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Position Trimmed by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $41,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $2,174,813.06. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,012 shares of company stock worth $6,904,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.