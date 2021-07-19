Short Interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Declines By 28.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.80. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,185,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

