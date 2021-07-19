Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Decreases By 28.5%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TMICY opened at $52.72 on Monday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

