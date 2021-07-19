Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Increases By 27.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

