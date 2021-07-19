Short Interest in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expands By 58.5%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 26,528 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $1,664,101.44. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,702. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.