Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 41.4%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

