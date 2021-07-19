Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 41.4%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

