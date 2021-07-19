Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Decreases By 38.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

