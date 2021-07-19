Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Rises By 47.4%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of SFT opened at $8.25 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Also, CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.