Short Interest in Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) Decreases By 56.3%

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SYEV opened at $0.07 on Monday. Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure.

