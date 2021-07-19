Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Declines By 51.3%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 345,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 609,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

