Short Interest in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Drops By 55.1%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR opened at $2.06 on Monday. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

