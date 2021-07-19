Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 42.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

