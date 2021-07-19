Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 42.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.07.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
