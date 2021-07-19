Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rises By 60.0%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $7.20 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

