Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Drops By 40.6%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.02. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

