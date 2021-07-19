Short Interest in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rises By 30.0%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,147,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

PRCH stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

