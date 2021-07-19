Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Drops By 50.1%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PALAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 2,010,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,758. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

