Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Drops By 50.0%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCLDY. Citigroup raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS OCLDY remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

