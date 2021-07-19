Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Rises By 34.5%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,990,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 12,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. 206,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,900. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

