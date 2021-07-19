Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Declines By 53.8%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth $326,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NMMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,515. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

