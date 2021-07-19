Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Expands By 34.0%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,532.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPSYF remained flat at $$84.75 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

