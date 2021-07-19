Short Interest in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Increases By 30.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

