Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Increases By 61.3%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

