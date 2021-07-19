Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Expands By 34.1%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$3.31 during trading on Monday. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

