Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 29.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.84 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

