Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Drops By 55.9%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,841. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

