Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Drops By 55.9%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,841. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
