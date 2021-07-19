Short Interest in ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Declines By 32.0%

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 1,370,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IWSY opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. ImageWare Systems has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

