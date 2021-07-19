Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Drops By 29.3%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

IAFNF opened at $52.38 on Monday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

