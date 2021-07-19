Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Grows By 35.9%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 377,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,021. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

