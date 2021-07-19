Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Expands By 48.9%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 3,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPV. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

