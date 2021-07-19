Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Decreases By 36.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

GILT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. 16,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,071. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

