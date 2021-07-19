Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Grows By 68.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 27,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,695. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

