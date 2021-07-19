Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Grows By 68.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FRD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 27,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,695. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.
