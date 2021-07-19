Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Grows By 27.3%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 245,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

