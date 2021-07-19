Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Drops By 40.9%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. increased its position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

FSEA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 9.55%.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.