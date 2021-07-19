Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Increases By 59.0%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 15th total of 578,100 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $158,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.