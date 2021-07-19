Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Declines By 34.0%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

