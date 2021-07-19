Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Grows By 39.9%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.04.

Shares of FANG traded down $5.17 on Monday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

