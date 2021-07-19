Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Grows By 45.3%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock valued at $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.80. 34,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

